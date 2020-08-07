MDH sounding the alarm about Sturgis and long term care risks

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is raising the alarm about behaviors that could continue to spread the COVID-19 coronavirus.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield says they are seeing more and more large gatherings taking place and the level of the virus in communities is rising. Dr. Lynfield says this is especially apparent at long term care facilities. She says since mid-June, most of the COVID cases in such places have been among the staff and in most of those cases, the staff member was exposed to the virus outside the long term care facility.

Dr. Lynfield says Minnesota has made great strides in controlling coronavirus outbreaks in long term care facilities but they’re worried that progress will be lost if people stop following the recommended precautions.

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcom is also asking people to take care when it comes to the Sturgis motorcycle rally taking place in South Dakota from Friday through August 16. Malcolm says there is no mask mandate in South Dakota so if anyone from Minnesota is attending the rally, they should avoid any crowded areas where people aren’t wearing masks. Commissioner Malcom also urges any Minnesotan who attends the Sturgis rally to self-isolate for 14 days when they return home.