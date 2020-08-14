MDH says students will determine if Minnesota colleges can stay open

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has a message for college students returning to campus this fall: “Lay low before you go.”

MDH is recommending students stay home and not interact with anyone outside their immediate family/housemates for 14 days before going back to college. And when they’re back on campus, students are being urged to avoid things like house parties and crowded bars.

MDH Director of Infections Disease and Epidemiology Kris Ehresmann says student decision will determine if schools will remain open or if they’ll have to be shut down due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

For more MDH information on coronavirus and college, click here.