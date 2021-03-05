MDH recommends Minnesotans cancel spring break travel plans if possible

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We may be seeing a drop in COVID-19 cases across the nation but health experts are concerned that spring break travel will create new super spreader events.

The Minnesota Department of Health is asking Minnesotans to delay travel if possible even if escaping to a warm weather destination is tempting.

However, if you do end up booking a flight, the department is asking travelers to follow CDC guidelines.

Dr. Ruth Lynfield explained, “Please lay low before you go. Test 2-3 days prior to travel. Be really careful during travel, quarantine and test after returning from travel. Please monitor carefully for symptoms.”

The CDC also recommends you receive your flu shot at least 2 weeks before travel and a COVID-19 shot if you’re eligible.

Lynfield also says MDH is concerned about multiple variants of the coronavirus, some of which have spread to states like Florida and California.

She added, “We all need to work together to ensure we're making progress towards the end of the pandemic especially now that we're seeing highly infectious variants circulating in our communities and circulating in the United States and abroad.”

If you’re not feeling well after your trip you should call your doctor and let them know where you’ve traveled including where you went and what you did on your trip according to CDC recommendations.