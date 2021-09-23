MDH is reporting a high number of ICU beds in use across the state

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting almost 800 people are being treated for COVID-19 inside hospitals across the state. More than 200 of them are showing symptoms serious enough to be in the ICU.

While it's not as many as in the past, doctors are still feeling overwhelmed after trying to get back on schedule with other procedures. MDH reports the state is receiving transfer requests from as far away as Tennessee and Florida.

In southeast Minnesota, there are only 9 ICU beds available. That means only 4.1% of all adult ICU beds in the area are open. The rest are full. And doctors say a majority of the COVID-19 patients currently in the ICU are not vaccinated.

More than 1,600 new infections were reported in Minnesota in the past 24 hours. That brings the state total to just over 692,000.

As of Tuesday, the CDC reports more than 182-million Americans are fully vaccinated. That's nearly 55% of the total population.