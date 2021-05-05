MDH expresses concern over long-term care workers and vaccine hesitancy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Health says nursing home and assisted living facility workers are showing vaccine hesitancy despite the fact they work with one of the most vulnerable populations.

Nearly 100% of residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at River Bend Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rochester.

The percentage of staff who have been vaccinated is lower, sitting around 68%. However, that’s still significantly better than the state average of 48% of assisted living facility workers who've received a vaccine reported by MDH.

Marketing director Kim Holst says it’s important to give employees the option to get vaccinated given the vulnerable population they work in close contact with every day.

She explained, “We definitely need to make sure that we are doing everything we can to keep them safe and so that we can stay open so our families can come and visit their loved ones here too.”

MDH also reported long-term care residents are vaccinated at a much higher percentage of 80-90%.