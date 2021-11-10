MDH calls continuing spike in COVID cases and deaths 'alarming'

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is sounding the alarm about spiking rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

On Wednesday, Minnesota reported 5,277 new coronavirus cases and 43 additional deaths. MDH Commissioner says that’s despite 67% of the state’s residents 5 years old and up having received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. Malcolm says dozens are dying from an illness they didn’t have to get because others are not using the tools and knowledge available to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann calls it a “COVID blizzard” and encourages anyone planning a trip or visit over the Thanksgiving holiday to get a COVID test before they leave and after they return.

Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday a second skilled-nursing facility in Brainerd will act as an alternative care site to relieve Minnesota hospitals treating a surge of COVID-19 patients. Good Samaritan Society – Bethany will be accepting up to 34 patients from area hospitals.

The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported no new COVID deaths since Monday.