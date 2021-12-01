MDH: History says omicron variant likely on its way to Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The arrival of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in California could just be the sign of things to come for Minnesota.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Director Jan Malcolm says it is looking more and more like COVID-19 is not a virus that can be eradicated but, like the flu, will become an endemic medical problem that will hopefully become easier to manage. Malcolm says U.S. health officials don’t yet know how great a danger the omicron variant poses or how effective existing vaccines are at treating it and those questions could take several more weeks to answer.

Malcolm says that’s why it remains vital for Minnesotans to get COVID vaccinations and booster shots, which have so far proven to greatly limit the impact of the virus, and to continue to wear masks in public and around other people. Malcolm says mask-wearing seems to have sharply declined in Minnesota and thinks “pandemic fatigue” may be the reason.

MDH says the omicron variant has not been detected in Minnesota but the past year has shown how easily COVID-19 spreads and the state is well-positioned to monitor for it.

MDH says 71.3% of Minnesotans 12 and up have been completed vaccinated against COVID and over 64% of Minnesotans five and up are as well. The state has administered over 1.1 million booster doses of vaccine, ranking #2 out of all the states in the U.S.

Minnesota reported 3,580 new COVID-19 cases and 100 new deaths Wednesday.