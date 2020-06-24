MDH: COVID-19 cases in southern part of state are trending upwards

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Recent Minnesota Department of Health data shows coronavirus cases peaked in the southern part of the state in early May and haven’t declined much since.

While the data shows many regions stay steady or even decline the southern part is trending upwards.

However, the Freeborn County Public Health Department says that’s not necessarily accurate for southeastern Minnesota.

Director Sue Yost explained, "Each county is different because there are different situations going on in our counties so some have food plants, some don't. Some are associated with groups that maybe aren't following some of the health rules.

As the county has reopened so far Yost says numbers have been holding steady or even declining.

Yost says the state’s numbers are showing an upward trend in COVID-19 cases for southern Minnesota because they’re grouped in with three specific counties that are skewing the results.

She says those counties include businesses, like food factories, that have an increase in cases.

“Most of those have been associated with certain locations of work and most of the people that have been testing positive are between the ages of 20 and 39,” she added.

Yost said Freeborn County had one COVID-19 case reported yesterday and none reported today.

The MDH data also shows central Minnesota peaked in early May and then declined while the northern part of the state has basically not had an outbreak.