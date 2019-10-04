Mayo Clinic rolls out virtual program to help trauma victims

ALBERT LEA, Minn- Childhood trauma can have big impacts throughout the rest of our lives.

According to Mayo Clinic Health System, it can not only lead to mental health issues but also chronic disease. That's why Mayo Clinic Health System is rolling out a virtual program called Road to Resilience - helping kids deal with trauma at an early age.

The six-week program has 8 modules. Reese Druckenmiller is a mother of two and a therapist at Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea campus. She says this program is a great concept and even well-adjusted families can benefit from this. She plans on doing the program with her kids.

"Like any parent, we always want to do better," Druckenmiller said. "So I've signed up for this program because the activities allow me to be a better parent. they let me interact positively. it gives me ideas of things to do with my kids."

She says trauma can have negative effects on the mind and body.

"Negative effects can change the structure of the brain," Druckenmiller said. "So for example kids, that experience significant trauma can have a smaller frontal lobe can affect their decision making. >

The program is free and registration ends October 7th. for more information click here https://mayoclinichealthsystem.org/adverse-childhood-experiences