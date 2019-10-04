Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mayo Clinic rolls out virtual program to help trauma victims

According to Mayo Clinic Health System, it can not only lead to mental health issues but also chronic disease.

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 5:22 AM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ALBERT LEA, Minn- Childhood trauma can have big impacts throughout the rest of our lives.
According to Mayo Clinic Health System, it can not only lead to mental health issues but also chronic disease. That's why Mayo Clinic Health System is rolling out a virtual program called Road to Resilience - helping kids deal with trauma at an early age.

The six-week program has 8 modules. Reese Druckenmiller is a mother of two and a therapist at Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea campus. She says this program is a great concept and even well-adjusted families can benefit from this. She plans on doing the program with her kids.

"Like any parent, we always want to do better," Druckenmiller said. "So I've signed up for this program because the activities allow me to be a better parent. they let me interact positively. it gives me ideas of things to do with my kids."

She says trauma can have negative effects on the mind and body.

"Negative effects can change the structure of the brain," Druckenmiller said. "So for example kids, that experience significant trauma can have a smaller frontal lobe can affect their decision making. >

The program is free and registration ends October 7th. for more information click here https://mayoclinichealthsystem.org/adverse-childhood-experiences

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 42°
Rochester
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
A brisk start will lead to sunny skies before more rain returns for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday volleyball highlights

Image

Nelson's PM Weather Forecast 10/3

Image

Domestic violence awareness

Image

Theatre grand opening

Image

Pro life march

Image

Iowa Crisis Negotiation Team wins Competition

Image

Volunteer of the Month

Image

Senior Living construction begins

Image

Veterans Treatment Court Secures Funding

Image

Missing Kids Found Safe

Community Events