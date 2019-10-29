Clear

Mayo Clinic Health System labor and delivery unit closing at Albert Lea campus

It's a change causing some families to re-work their birth plans.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 7:09 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - It's a major development in Mayo Clinic Health System's consolidation plan. The labor and delivery department at the Albert Lea campus is closing its doors for good Wednesday.

Back in June of 2017, Mayo announced the consolidation of services between its Albert Lea and Austin campuses. Most inpatient services are now only offered in Austin.

Laura Cunningham, of Albert Lea, is expecting her second baby in February. The nursery is ready, but the venue is unconfirmed.

"When we determined that we weren't going to be having a baby in Albert Lea, it was another added facet to the puzzle," Cunningham said.

The move of labor and delivery services from Albert Lea to Austin is creating anxiety for the soon-to-be mother of two. She knows there will be a drive before delivery.

"Where am I going to be staying, what do the rooms look like, who are some of the nurses and providers," Cunningham questions, "because I highly doubt that we'll have the same care staff that we had in Albert Lea."

Tricia Dahl, the operations administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, said this is something they've been preparing for over the past two years.

"We've spent a lot of time trying to prepare," Dahl said, "especially the staff that work there and for the change. We've been spending a lot of time really preparing our patients and helping them know what to do."

Dahl recognized the change is emotion, but is confident in Mayo Clinic's care.

Cunningham think communication by caregivers is key.

"Coming from the standpoint of a new mother, there's so much that is already in play with anxiety and fears and unknowns," Cunningham said, "that I think their communication strategy would be to share often and share early on in the process because that helps a person plan."

Cunningham plans to tour the labor and delivery in Austin before she gives birth. It will be called the Family Birth Center.

Dahl tells KIMT the center is currently under construction. It will have a total of 10 labor and delivery rooms. The first five rooms will be open late may or early June of 2020.

