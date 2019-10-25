MCHS hosts interactive career fair for high school students

ALBERT LEA, Minn- Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea held a career fair to showcase their work to Albert Lea High School Students.

12th grader Brynn Moller says she has always been fascinated by the medical field. Although she admits she doesn't have a stomach for blood. However, that hasn't stopped her from wanting to better people's lives she wants to be a psychiatrist. She shares how Friday's career fair has impacted her.

"It's more eye-opening because things aren't just written down," Moller said. "Here's it's more hands-on. We were able to see what they do. These people aren't describing their jobs. They were just working and there are real patients. We got to see it works as a community together."

The career fair was lead by Dr. Mark Ciota. Ciota has worked in the medical field for 25 years and shares why he gets hosting these career fairs.

"I have a really big interest in learning and teaching and the school district is also trying to get students exposed career opportunities at a different age, "Ciota said. "We have probably 150 different job titles here so we tried to expose the students to all of those so they can see the wide array of choices."