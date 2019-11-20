Clear

MCHS express clinic add space to accommodate patient needs

The Mayo Clinic Health Systems Express Care in Albert Lea just renovated their express clinic in Hy-Vee to keep up with patient care demands.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 7:10 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ALBERT LEA, Minn- We have all been there. Your kids are sick and you're hoping your doctor has time to fit you in last minute for an appointment. In a situation like this, you might be tempted to go to the emergency room but that can be expensive and not to mention overcrowded. That's where the express care clinic comes in. The Mayo Clinic Health Systems Express Care in Albert Lea just renovated their express clinic in Hy-Vee to keep up with patient care demands.

Melissa Skime is a physician assistant for Mayo Clinic Health System Express Care Clinic. She says they added a second room and an additional nurse.

“We do we get a lot of positive feedback from patients and they seem to be very happy,” Skime said. “Not only be able to get in quickly and get out quickly. I think what comes to mind are mothers."

Amy Yocum is the mother of three girls. Wednesday she brought her daughter in to get checked out.
She says she is impressed with the concept.

"We love our primary care doctor but she is busy,” Yocum said. “We scheduled am appointment we knew when to come I didn't have to come and wait in the waiting room with a sick kid. We didn't have to get extra germs going to the clinic that was probably the best part."

The clinic is open seven days a week with extended hours. Those hours are Monday-Friday 8 am to 7:30 pm Saturday and Sunday 8 am to 3:30 pm

