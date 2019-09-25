MCHS emergency department trains for births

Albert Lea, Minn-After October 30th there will no longer be a labor and delivery unit in Albert Lea. Mayo Clinic Health System is making is consolidating the services and moving it from Albert Lea to Austin.

As you can imagine this is causing some concerns for expecting mothers who may have to drive from Albert Lea and the surrounding towns to Austin to deliver their babies. So Mayo Clinic Health System wants to make sure their emergency room staff in Albert Lea are ready for those unexpected situations.

They are holding a four-day training session for staff to get them prepared.

Joy Shaft is the emergency department nurse manager at Mayo Health Clinic System in Albert Lea. In her 20 years of service, she has never seen a baby delivered in an emergency room. Joy is one of the staff members going through the training

She explains the training.

"We are having an ob simulation day and during the simulation, we are simulating scenarios where mom that can't make it to Austin and needs to stop in Albert lea to deliver her baby," Shaft said.

Expecting mothers are encouraged to go to Mayo Clinic Health System Austin as planned.