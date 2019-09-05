Clear

MCHS collects donations for veterans

Back in June Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin kicked off their 2nd annual Kindness Count Challenge.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019
Updated: Sep 5, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- Kindness comes in all forms. It can be words spoken, nursing someone back to health or simply acts of kindness. Back in June Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin kicked off their 2nd annual Kindness Count Challenge. Each project was chosen carefully. Mayo Clinic Health System Austin opted to send care packages to Minnesota soldiers serving overseas.

Wayne Madson is the Mower County Veteran Service Officer. He says this is a unique project and he is happy to be a part of it.

“When you are overseas any touch from home is a fantastic thing," Madson said.

Lisa Haase with Mayo Clinic Health System Austin says she got the idea from the project that their Albert Lea campus did last year She says they are getting great feedback.

"One employee was thanking me for starting this because she knows exactly how nice it is to get a care package from home,” Haase said.

Although this is a company project she encourages the public to pitch in.

Donations can be dropped off at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin.
The donation deadline is September 11th.

