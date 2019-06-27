Clear

MCHS Moves Forward With Consolidation Plans

Wednesday the healthcare provider officially ended their inpatient medical and surgical care department at the Albert Lea campus.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 7:08 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- Mayo Clinic Health System is beginning their next phase in consolidating their Albert Lea and Austin locations.

Wednesday the healthcare provider officially ended their inpatient medical and surgical care department at the Albert Lea campus. Now those services will only be offered at the Austin campus. One big reason behind the change is recruiting and retaining staff. Medical Director Sumit Bhagra says while some residents are having a hard time dealing with the change they haven't forgotten about them.

"Any change is obviously emotional, Bhagra said. “We understand a door was closed yesterday and we opened this new door. It's not like mayo isn't serving the population its that mayo is reacting to how healthcare landscaping is changing and readjusting what we offer to reflect what the population needs."

The birthing unit will be the final move.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Tracking another severe weather threat for Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Free rides to VA for Veterans

Image

Protect your eyes

Image

No backpacks at theater

Image

MCHS Consolidation: Next Phase

Image

Efforts to Revive Public Library

Image

Request for Public Input for DMC

Image

Tobacco 21 Ordinance Takes Effect July 1

Image

Freeborn County Sheriff's Office's K9 places first at annual trials

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Second round of storms tonight

Image

Suicide Attempt Survivor Speaks in Mason City

Community Events