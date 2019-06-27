MCHS Moves Forward With Consolidation Plans

AUSTIN, Minn- Mayo Clinic Health System is beginning their next phase in consolidating their Albert Lea and Austin locations.

Wednesday the healthcare provider officially ended their inpatient medical and surgical care department at the Albert Lea campus. Now those services will only be offered at the Austin campus. One big reason behind the change is recruiting and retaining staff. Medical Director Sumit Bhagra says while some residents are having a hard time dealing with the change they haven't forgotten about them.

"Any change is obviously emotional, Bhagra said. “We understand a door was closed yesterday and we opened this new door. It's not like mayo isn't serving the population its that mayo is reacting to how healthcare landscaping is changing and readjusting what we offer to reflect what the population needs."

The birthing unit will be the final move.