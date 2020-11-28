MC Mohawks 'grateful,' adjusting to schedule changes

MASON CITY, Iowa - This pandemic has been difficult on the athletes that have played through it. In Minnesota, the basketball season will be delayed due to Gov. Walz's stay-at-home-order.

In the Hawkeye state, they're kicking of f their winter sports season and teams like Mason City are grateful to be playing.

The Mohawks girls basketball team lost their first game of the season to Southeast Polk. They had to move up the game because Des Moines schools shifted to distance learning.

Mason City will play their next game Dec. 7 at Clear Lake. It's a young, inexperienced MC squad that has produced some serious Division I talent in the past few years -- Iowa's Meyer sisters and Western Illinois' Anna Deetz comes to mind.

With the challenges, the Mohawks are ready and Head Coach Curt Klaahsen says the team isn't taking anything for granted.

"I think it's hard for them to know that this is a different type of season than usual but they've followed all the protocols, they've known that this could be taken away at anytime," Klaahsen said. "I think that they're just happy to get the opportunity to play the game they love."