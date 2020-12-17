Mayo Civic Center still impacted by restrictions

ROCHESTER, Minn- While youth sports can resume and gyms and fitness centers can reopen, stages and auditoriums still remain dark. Governor Walz has not made any annoucements on when performances can resume. The move is impacting local venues like the Mayo Civic Center where there hasn't been performances in months.

"I support the leadership of our state, and were going to follow that lead," said Mayo Civic Center President Joe Ward. "Of course, there's people that can't participate in the things they are use to but we are really looking foward to the day when we all can again."

The venue has lost around $4 million in revenue. Normally, its busiest time of year is September-December but not in 2020. Staff has been partially furloguhed and the auditorium is barely used. Luckily, the building isn't completely shut down as it houses Boy&Girls Club of Rochester, Sunday morning church services, and a homeless shelter. It will be awhile though before names like Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, and other aritsts, comedians, and thespians take the stage again.

"Were looking foward to a busy 2021 but it probably won't pick up speed until June or July," said Ward.

Performances won't resume until at least early spring. When crowds pack back into the auditorium, in addition to masks and social distancing, they will be required to have temperature checks.