Lynx to retire Lindsay Whalen's No. 13 at June 8 game

Minnesota head coach Lindsay Whalen against Illinois during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

The Minnesota Lynx will honor Lindsay Whalen by making her jersey the first to be retired by the 20-year-old franchise.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 10:29 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Lynx will honor Lindsay Whalen by making her jersey the first to be retired by the 20-year-old franchise.

The Lynx announced Thursday they'll hang Whalen's No. 13 from the Target Center rafters on June 8 against the Los Angeles Sparks. Whalen is now the head coach at her alma mater, the University of Minnesota. She retired after the 2018 WNBA season.

Whalen played nine of her 15 years in the league with the Lynx and won four championships. She's the all-time WNBA leader with 323 wins in 477 career regular-season games.

She's third on the league's all-time list with 2,345 assists. Whalen played her first six years with the Connecticut Sun.

