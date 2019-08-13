Lyle man pleads not guilty to North Iowa sex crimes

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mower County man is pleading not guilty to sex crimes in North Iowa.
Douglas David Young, 60 of Lyle, is charged in Mitchell County with 3rd degree sex abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child.
He was arrested July 25.
A trial is scheduled to begin on September 11.
