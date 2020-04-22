Luther College wants to hear your pandemic experiences

DECORAH, Iowa - Luther College wants you to share your experiences during the pandemic. They want to save it in the archives for researchers to use later down the road.

Luther College is collecting material to preserve history of the pandemic that's happening right now. They're looking for photographs, your home work set up, signs you pass that are about the pandemic, journal entries - just whatever you would like to contribute that would help future researchers.

The creator behind this project, Hayley Jackson, explained history isn't just about famous people or celebrities - it's about every day people. She wants this to be a bright light to keep people going during what could be a dark time. "I'm hoping that by giving people the chance to participate, to tell their story is how I frame it, to really ensure that maybe their experience is just as valid as somebody who might be more well known and that they have the same chance to preserve it," Jackson said. "So I'm hoping that that's how they think of it and maybe that would inspire them to wanna participate."

Jackson said these are the ways people will be able to connect with history. She hopes this will bring the happy moments of the pandemic to life in the future. "Both the good and the bad," Jackson said. "Because obviously this has been a very difficult experience, but we've also seen a lot of food come out of it - communities coming together. So we want everything."

If you would like to submit your experiences, you can upload them on Luther College's Google Forms link. Jackson said this project is open ended, so there's no deadline to submit your experiences.