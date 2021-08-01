71% of Luther College students will be vaccinated against COVID this fall

DECORAH, Iowa – Luther College says 71% of its more than 1,800 students for the fall semester have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The school says that means face masks and physical distancing on campus will not be required, including in classrooms and residence halls, as long as there is no surge in coronavirus activity.

“We are very excited to surpass this 70% milestone for the fall and are equally proud of our students, faculty, and staff for protecting themselves and our community members, some of whom are not able to receive the vaccine due to a variety of reasons,” says Luther College President Jenifer K. Ward. “Thanks to the availability of safe and effective vaccines, our planning based upon science and data, and the response of the campus community, we are ready to once again live and learn in community without requirements for face masks and physical distancing.”

All Luther students, faculty, and staff who will be on campus this summer and/or fall were asked to voluntarily submit their proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The college says it incentivized participation by providing on-campus vaccination clinics during the spring semester, allowing staff to use work time for travel to receive vaccinations, and providing small stipends for employees and a free textbook drawing for students.

Luther students will begin arriving back on campus on August 28 with fall semester classes beginning on September 1.