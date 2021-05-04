Luther College student gaining valuable entrepreneurial knowledge through storytelling

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - A Luther College student is rolling up his sleeves to learn about the world of business, and documenting the stories of startup companies and entrepreneurs.

Junior Eric (Min San Thu) is from Myanmar, and is interning with Rochester-based Collider, telling the stories of startups from opening up shop, to overcoming adversity and even their struggles, especially within the last year, through the 'Rochester Rising' platform.

He's been couraged by telling the stories of younger entrepreneurs, and says their successes give him optimism about the future.

"For us, it's so rare and amazing that young people are diving into entrepreneurship. And me getting the chance to talk to them face to face, writing about their stories and perspectives and how they're doing something amazing, it makes my day."

As he's considering starting his own business after graduation, he says hearing these stories can help shape his business game plan.

"I'm mentally mapping inside my brain their story, what things went right, what things went wrong, to the point where I could imagine a scenario, the bits and pieces that they say will come into play. It helps me navigate what I want to do."

Eric's internship is part of the Luther College's Rochester semester program. Students get the opportunity to study and work in the Med City.