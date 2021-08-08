Luther College researches affect of stress on genetic development

DECORAH, Iowa – An assistant professor and some students at Luther College have spent the summer investigating how stress impacts genetics and the development of living things.

The work by students Anneke Knauss, Hamid Ahmed, and Julia Schulte with visiting assistant professor of biology Brian Hiester will help to explain how human diseases form, such as cancer and Alzheimer's disease.

“We tested two types of genes and four types of complementary DNA (cDNA),” says Schulte. “We made the cDNA ourselves. We tested the expression of the different cDNAs against a normal population of worms using heat shock. Then, we harvested the worms to see if their genes were different from those that were not under stress.”

Ahmed says his research on unregulated proteins in worms can help inform how uncontrolled proteins in humans may lead to serious diseases.

“The protein I studied essentially takes care of other proteins,” says Ahmed. “Because proteins need to be turned over every now and then, if this protein does not do its job, old proteins can start messing up the cells. You can connect this to Alzheimer’s disease, to cancer, or other diseases that result from dysregulation.”

Hiester and his students plan to share their findings by presenting their research on campus and at conferences.

“You kind of think of scientific research as trying to build an ocean through little tiny drops of water,” says Hiester. “We’re just trying to contribute maybe a couple drops of water into that, and over time, contribute to our overall understanding. If we can understand a little bit more about how these genes work, that might inform us about how genes in mammals are functioning, and how dysregulation of those genes can contribute to certain human diseases.”