Luther College offering free tuition to eligible Iowa students

DECORAH, Iowa - It won't be long before high school seniors considering college after graduation will decide where they want to continue their education. One Iowa private liberal arts school is hoping to draw in new admissions with free tuition.

Beginning in the fall of 2022, incoming students from Iowa who have a GPA of at least 3.5, a family Adjusted Gross Income of $70,000 or less, will qualify for free tuition for all four years of their undergraduate degree at Luther College in Decorah. The only catch is that students must maintain their eligibility, live on campus, and pay room and board plus other fees such as textbook costs.

This opportunity is through the Iowa Impact Award. Tuition costs will be covered by a combination of existing scholarships plus donor funds.

As Luther's tuition sticker price is $46,130, this award makes the cost of education similar to attending one of Iowa's major universities.

The goal is to make a liberal arts education more accessible and affordable for lower-income families and hopefully keep Iowans in Iowa. "It really is about promoting access. We all know that the cost of higher education continues to rise and as somebody who myself is a first-generation college graduate, who is concerned with cost, I know that the sticker price of education can be a deterrent," says Jeremy Reed, director of enrollment.

Reed also tells KIMT the COVID-19 pandemic has made college admissions unpredictable, so this award could also help enrollment numbers.

The Iowa Impact Award does not require a special application. Interested students just have to apply to Luther and complete their FAFSA application by March 1st of 2022. Luther College is not capping the number of students who can benefit from this award.