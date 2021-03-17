Luther College is going into the history books

DECORAH. Iowa – The central campus of Luther College has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The designation includes the college’s original 32 acres of land, 24 buildings, and nine ‘objects’ or outdoor sculptures.

“We are proud that Luther College is being recognized for its rich history,” says President Jenifer K. Ward. “From the walls we study and teach within, to the beautiful land that was founded where river, woodland, and prairie meet, history shapes us. As our mission statement says, a Luther education ‘develops whole persons.’ This designation creates new student, faculty and staff opportunities for understanding the interplay between architecture, landscape and history.”

This designation does not impose any preservation restrictions on Luther College. The process started in 2017 with the Decorah Historic Preservation Commission’s ongoing project to catalog and celebrate the work of local architect/engineer Charles Altfillisch.

“Our work on Altfillisch led us to Luther College, where Altfillisch has the remarkable record of having designed every major Luther building between the 1926 Preus Gymnasium and the mid-1960s Tower dorms,” said Mark Z. Muggli, DHPC chair. “The project initially focused on the under-appreciated 1952 Main III, but as we looked more broadly, we wanted to acknowledge Luther’s large collection of midcentury modern buildings and its distinctive landscape.”

Muggli says their work received crucial support from Ryan Engelman, a former Luther College staff member with historic preservation credentials; Eric Runestad, former vice president for finance and administration; President Paula Carlson; and Hayley Jackson, college archivist and DHPC member.