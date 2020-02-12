Clear
Luther College students getting hands-on experience thanks to expansion into Rochester

A northeast Iowa college is taking significant steps to give its students real-world experience by expanding its programming into SE Minnesota.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 8:50 AM

DECORAH, Iowa - A northeast Iowa college is taking significant steps to give its students real-world experience by expanding its programming.

Luther College has announced a new program aimed to give students invaluable experience at Rochester locations such as the Mayo Clinic, the Gift of Life Transplant House, the Rochester Diversity Council and Destination Medical Center.

This new program is open to all majors and will take advantage of the opportunities available just 65 miles from Decorah.

"These experiences will enable students to build practical skills, gain diverse perspectives and form valuable networks, preparing them to be competitive for the next step in their lives," said Jodi Enos-Berlage, Rochester Semester director and associate dean for integrated academic and career development. "However, the most powerful outcome of these experiences is that students will be able to discover the types of work, contributions and interactions that energize them, and just as importantly, those that do not, while they are still in college. They can use what they learn to help shape their next step, putting them in a better position to navigate towards a life and career that will not only be professionally rewarding but also purposeful."

Luther students studying in Rochester will live under one roof in housing arranged by the college.

Students enrolled in the Rochester Semester program will take two place-based, community-engaged courses taught by Luther faculty members in classroom space at Zumbro Lutheran Church.

The Rochester semester began Feb. 5.

 

