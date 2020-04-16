WATCH - Luther College comes together: 42 voices recorded separately end as 1

Luther College has come together in a time of isolation.
Despite being unable to join together in person, members of the Luther College Norskkor choir continue to unite in song through this virtual choir project featuring Andrea Ramsey's piece, "The Way of Trust."
42 voices, recorded separately, were brought together for this work which speaks to the isolated time we are living in together.
You can see the full performance below:
