Luther College changing who provides student health services

DECORAH, Iowa – Luther College and Winneshiek Medical Center (WMC) are partnering to expand student health services on campus.

WMC will take over sole responsibility for the Luther College Health Service location in Larsen Hall in February 2022 and will provide athletic training services to student-athletes beginning in the 2022-23 academic year.

"We are excited to enter into this partnership with Winneshiek Medical Center because of the excellent scope of care and services we know our students will enjoy, but also because we recognize that Decorah benefits when both of our organizations collaborate for the greater good," says President Jenifer K. Ward.

Luther College says it previously managed all on-campus student health services with the aid of local physicians from WMC and Gundersen Health System.

"WMC is excited at the prospect of this expanded partnership with Luther College," says Thomas Marquardt, chief medical officer of WMC. "Our team of highly skilled primary care and specialty physicians, advanced practice providers, and nurses is well-positioned to help Luther College provide high-quality health care that is convenient, sustainable, and affordable on-campus in service to students, and athletic programs. The new model of care will allow both organizations to focus on their areas of specialization: WMC in providing quality health care; Luther in providing an exceptional education."

WMC will also be responsible for providing COVID-19 testing and asymptomatic surveillance, and for performing contact tracing for Luther College. The terms of the partnership allow Luther College staff currently providing health and athletic training services to transfer their employment to Winneshiek Medical Center.