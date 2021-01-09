Luther College Piano Quartet to perform for North Iowa audience

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Luther College Piano Quartet will perform January 17 as part of the 2021 Footbridge Concert Series.

The Music Man Square in Mason City says the one-hour virtual performance will feature music by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Turina, and Piazzolla.

Organizers say the Luther College Piano Quartet has been performing in exciting venues throughout the Midwest since its founding in 2008. The members are: Miko Kominami, Piano; Igor Kalnin, Violin; Spencer Martin, Viola; Kacy Cloptan, Cello.

The concert will be from 4 to 5 pm. To view it online, click here.