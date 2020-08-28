Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lute Olson, Hall of Fame coach who led Iowa to the Final Four, dies at 85

Basketball Hall of Famer and Arizona's former head basketball coach Lute Olson, middle, watches Arizona play against Fairleigh Dickenson in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 18, 2013 in Tucson, Ariz. AP photo

He led the Hawkeyes to the NCAA Tournament his final five seasons, including a trip to the 1980 Final Four.

Posted: Aug 28, 2020 5:08 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who turned Arizona into a college basketball powerhouse, has died. He was 85.

Olson’s family said he died Thursday evening. The cause of death wasn’t given.

“Coach Olson is the absolute best, one of the greatest coaches ever and one of the greatest human beings ever,” Georgia Tech coach and former Arizona player Josh Pasnter tweeted. “My feelings of gratitude and appreciation cannot be put in words. I love him dearly. My heart hurts, but I know he is now in heaven. May god bless his family. #RIP”


Born on a farm outside Mayville, North Dakota, on Sept. 22, 1934, Olson led his high school team to the 1952 state championship and was a three-sport athlete at Augsburg College in Minnesota from 1953 to 1956.

Olson started his career as a high school coach in Minnesota and Southern California before becoming the head coach at Long Beach City College, where he won the state junior college title in 1971.

He spent one season at Long Beach State before going on to coach nine seasons at Iowa. He led the Hawkeyes to the NCAA Tournament his final five seasons, including a trip to the 1980 Final Four.

Olson had a career record of 780-280 in 34 years as a Division I coach.

___

Olson spent 24 seasons at Arizona, revitalizing a fan base in the desert while transforming a program that had been to the NCAA Tournament just three times in 79 years before he was hired in 1983.

Olson first took the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament during his second season in Tucson to start a string of 25 straight appearances. The streak would have been the third-longest in NCAA history, but the 1999 and 2008 appearances were later vacated by the NCAA for impermissible benefits to players and recruiting violations.

The Wildcats won a national championship under Olson in 1997 with a team led by Mike Bibby, Jason Terry and Miles Simon. Olson's Arizona teams reached the Final Four four times and lost the 2001 national title game to Duke.

“It’s hard to put into words how much Lute Olson meant to me,” Warriors and former Olson player Steve Kerr tweeted. “He was an amazing coach & a wonderful man. Being part of the U of A basketball family changed my life forever.I will never forget Coach O, those awesome nights at McKale and all my teammates. Thank you Coach- I love you!”

Olson won a school-record 589 games at Arizona, 11 Pac-10 titles and was named the conference coach of the year seven times. He led Arizona to 20 straight 20-win seasons and is one of five coaches in NCAA history with 29 seasons of at least 20 wins.

Olson's 327 conference victories are most in Pac-10/12 history and he was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2002.

“It’s rare that a man is a Hall of Famer and still under appreciated,” former Arizona and NBA player Richard Jefferson tweeted. “I’ll always feel like you never got the credit you deserved as a leader, family man, grandfather, coach and as a mentor. I love you Coach O.”

Olson had a series of health issues late in his coaching career, leading to his retirement in 2008.

Arizona announced minutes before the 2007-08 season opener that Olson would take an indefinite leave of absence. Associate head coach Kevin O'Neill coached the Wildcats on an interim basis the rest of the season.

Olson was set to return for the 2008-09 season, but the school announced his retirement after he missed practice and a function in Tucson. His doctor held a news conference five days later, saying Olson had an initially undiagnosed stroke earlier in the year, causing depression and impaired judgment. Olson also was hospitalized in 2019 after suffering a minor stroke.

“I will miss seeing him at our home games and hearing our crowd yell, ‘Lute!’” current Arizona coach Sean Miller said in a statement "My family joins all of the current members of the Arizona Basketball program in sending our condolences and prayers to his wife, Kelly, and the entire Olson Family. I am forever grateful to be a part of the basketball program and community that he impacted so immensely. Coach O will certainly be missed, but always remembered by us.”

Olson remained in Tucson and became a regular at the McKale Center during his retirement, drawing cheers every time he appeared on the video board.

Born on a farm outside Mayville, North Dakota, on Sept. 22, 1934, Olson led his high school team to the 1952 state championship and was a three-sport athlete at Augsburg College in Minnesota from 1953 to 1956.

Olson started his career as a high school coach in Minnesota and Southern California before becoming the head coach at Long Beach City College, where he won the state junior college title in 1971.

He spent one season at Long Beach State before going on to coach nine seasons at Iowa. He led the Hawkeyes to the NCAA Tournament his final five seasons, including a trip to the 1980 Final Four.

Olson had a career record of 780-280 in 34 years as a Division I coach.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 72390

Reported Deaths: 1855
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin22305877
Ramsey8856296
Dakota5585110
Anoka4516120
Stearns319221
Washington280854
Olmsted195824
Scott191631
Nobles184713
Mower11653
Rice11598
Wright11376
Blue Earth11245
Carver10844
Sherburne87112
Clay85040
St. Louis80823
Kandiyohi7981
Lyon4583
Todd4452
Nicollet42315
Watonwan4184
Steele4072
Freeborn3941
Benton3783
Winona35317
Le Sueur3522
McLeod3471
Beltrami3111
Crow Wing29316
Chisago2891
Otter Tail2634
Goodhue2499
Waseca2402
Martin2236
Cottonwood1960
Polk1894
Becker1852
Carlton1821
Itasca18112
Pipestone1799
Isanti1690
Douglas1521
Dodge1500
Pine1450
Unassigned14149
Murray1401
Chippewa1301
Sibley1252
Wabasha1150
Brown1132
Faribault1120
Morrison1121
Meeker1012
Rock1010
Cass993
Jackson930
Mille Lacs923
Koochiching873
Fillmore830
Pennington801
Renville776
Yellow Medicine721
Houston690
Lincoln640
Kanabec634
Roseau630
Pope610
Swift601
Grant554
Redwood530
Wilkin483
Aitkin471
Norman450
Wadena450
Hubbard420
Mahnomen351
Big Stone320
Stevens310
Marshall300
Lake280
Red Lake280
Traverse210
Clearwater180
Lac qui Parle130
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 61307

Reported Deaths: 1084
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk12792222
Woodbury402856
Black Hawk364173
Johnson321826
Linn287393
Dallas230638
Scott211119
Story207916
Dubuque196636
Buena Vista182212
Marshall160629
Pottawattamie156534
Wapello105348
Webster9938
Muscatine94351
Sioux8523
Crawford8123
Cerro Gordo78620
Clinton7589
Warren7425
Plymouth67218
Tama61029
Jasper55630
Wright5131
Des Moines5115
Marion4240
Dickinson4175
Louisa39214
Lee3535
Carroll3362
Boone3354
Washington33011
Franklin29216
Bremer2827
Hamilton2782
Clay2362
Henry2354
Clarke2313
Hardin2211
Emmet2177
Shelby2121
Floyd2093
Mahaska20818
Winneshiek1981
Jackson1931
Benton1891
Delaware1893
Butler1822
Poweshiek1818
Clayton1753
Allamakee1724
Buchanan1701
Guthrie1665
Jones1652
Madison1602
Winnebago1547
Humboldt1512
Hancock1492
Cedar1471
Harrison1421
Lyon1412
Cherokee1351
Fayette1341
Pocahontas1282
Mills1221
Grundy1201
Howard1202
Calhoun1172
Kossuth1170
Jefferson1160
Cass1122
Palo Alto1110
Iowa1091
Taylor1081
Page1070
Monona1061
Sac1050
Chickasaw970
Monroe968
Van Buren951
Lucas935
Mitchell930
Osceola930
Union933
Davis802
Worth780
Appanoose763
Montgomery704
Fremont550
Keokuk551
Greene540
Adair481
Wayne452
Decatur430
Ida380
Audubon371
Ringgold301
Adams200
Unassigned110
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Storms in MN early Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Insider 2020: It's good to be King

Image

Smith Introduces Bill to Make Coronavirus Vaccine Free

Image

Iowa legislator wants EPA rollback to end

Image

Bars to close in 6 Iowa counties

Image

Town Hall on Political Activism

Image

Tie-Dye Event Makes Masks Fun

Image

From baseball mode to football mode

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Thursday

Image

Hemp Maze Aims to Educate

Image

Hurricane Laura's Impact on Gas Prices

Community Events