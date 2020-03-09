Luka Garza named Big 10 Player of the Year

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Iowa center Luka Garza is the Big Ten Player of the Year while Wisconsin's Greg Gard took Coach of the Year honors.
Garza, Maryland's Jalen Smith, Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Penn State's Lamar Stevens were first-team, all-conference picks by both the media and coaches. Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu was chosen by the media and Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. was selected by the coaches. Gard led Wisconsin to a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship, along with Maryland and Michigan State.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman was selected Defensive Player of the Year. Maryland's Aaron Wiggins took Sixth Man of the Year honors and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn was chosen Freshman of the Year.
