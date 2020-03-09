Clear
Luka Garza named Big 10 Player of the Year

Iowa's Luka Garza (55) handles the ball against the defense of Minnesota's Alihan Demir, left, and Daniel Oturu, right, during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

First team all-conference pick by media and coaches.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 5:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Iowa center Luka Garza is the Big Ten Player of the Year while Wisconsin's Greg Gard took Coach of the Year honors.

Garza, Maryland's Jalen Smith, Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Penn State's Lamar Stevens were first-team, all-conference picks by both the media and coaches. Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu was chosen by the media and Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. was selected by the coaches. Gard led Wisconsin to a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship, along with Maryland and Michigan State.

Michigan State's Xavier Tillman was selected Defensive Player of the Year. Maryland's Aaron Wiggins took Sixth Man of the Year honors and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn was chosen Freshman of the Year.

