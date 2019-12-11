Lilly Luft carries older brother's legacy on the mats

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – You likely remember the story of Logan Luft, a 15-year-old boy from Floyd County who tragically died in a July 2017 ATV accident. He was an organ donor, giving the gift of life to multiple recipients.

Now, his younger sister continues to carry his legacy on the wrestling mats.

“She is a fierce competitor which greatly helps. She works hard at every single thing she does,” said coach Rob Pittman.

All of the blood, sweat, and tears that Lilly Luft has poured into the sport of wrestling show.

Last Thursday was her first high school match which she won with an 8-5 decision in double overtime. Thursday quickly turned into Friday as the Comets travels to BGM, wining again 7-2. Both opponents were former classmates.

“It was tough,” she said. “There were definitely some things that I need to correct and get better at, but I think it went pretty good.”

While it was an exciting end to the week at the Luft household, it was also an emotional one. Lilly got to do something her older brother wasn’t able to….wrestle her first high school match.

“It means everything. It’s hard not getting to see Logan wrestle especially since he probably would’ve been on varsity and getting to watch him, and so to get to live through him and get to do it, it means everything.”

It is becoming more common for high schools across Iowa to adopt girls' wrestling. Osage, Crestwood, Waverly-Shell Rock, and Decorah are just a few to name, giving teens like Lilly the opportunity to pursue a new sport.

“It means everything. I used to wrestle when I was in first grade through third grade with Logan, and he taught me that hard work and dedication get you where you want to be and I believe that if you just put in all your hard work, it pays off.”

Coach Pittman says the rise in popularity for the sport among girls can be credited to the ideology that strong can be beautiful.

“One of our girls from last year, she said, this has built my confidence so much and as word of mouth gets around about how wrestling can like internally build up your self-confidence and what you think you can do because this sport is all about pushing students to do things that they think they can’t do.”

Luft and the Comets return to action on Dec. 12 with a meet at Oelwein.