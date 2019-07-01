Luft family reacts to Logan’s Law taking effect in Iowa

KIMT News 3 – A new law taking effect in Iowa July 1, called Logan’s Law, is encouraging and making it easier for outdoor enthusiasts to become organ donors, a proud accomplishment for the Luft family.

Logan’s Law is named after Logan Luft, of Charles City, who died at age 15 in 2017 after an ATV crash.

During his life, Logan’s family says he enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he had decided to be an organ donor. It was a decision that saved the lives of five people who received his organs.

His father Leonard Luft and other relatives led the charge promoting Logan’s Law in his memory after seeing organ donor stickers on hunting and fishing licenses in Minnesota.

Logan’s Law requires the Iowa Department of Natural Resources include organ donor information in hunting safety courses and to provide the designation of organ donor on hunting and fishing license applications. Anyone at least age 14 may check an organ donor box with a parent's signature.

The Luft family sent the following statement to KIMT as the new law took effect:

"Today is such a great feeling of accomplishment. Logan was an amazing young man who spent every free chance he had enjoying the outdoors. From fishing to hunting he worked to perfect his skills every chance he had. Now across the State of Iowa, every time a hunter or fisherman renews his license they will be asked if they would like to be an organ donor just like he was. As a young 15 year old, he saved the lives of 5 people and his law will continue to educate and motivate others to do the same. The Iowa DNR is working on the training materials that will be used in hunter education classes across the state and our family is honored to be a part of that. Today is a great day to honor our son. We couldn't be more proud!”