Lucky fire find in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Crews responding to a medical problem Sunday morning discover a small house fire.

The Rochester Fire Department says firefighters were called to the scene in southwest Rochester just after 2 am and, upon arrival, smelled something burning. The crew noticed light smoke coming from the upstairs window of a nearby home.

Firefighters entered the home and say they found light smoke on the first floor. Going upstairs, they discovered two small fires that were put out using water from the home and a fire department pump can.

After the building was again safe for residents to enter, the Rochester Fire Department installed two smoke detectors to supplement those already in the home.

No one was injured in this incident. The case of the fires is under investigation.