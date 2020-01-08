Lt. Gov. Gregg remarks on Charles City's work on industrial park

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Charles City is making a name for itself when it comes to revitalizing a rural community, and a top Iowa leader is taking note.

During a ceremony Tuesday morning, Lt. Governor Adam Gregg, as well as city and state development staff and business leaders, congratulated the work Charles City leaders have done on the Avenue of the Saints Development Park project, a 75 acre, utility-ready, industrial-centric site at the south entrance to town at Grand Avenue and the Avenue of the Saints, and the work on getting the site prepared for certification by the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

Gregg says the park fits in with the state's goals to stimulate growth in rural areas, including improving access to broadband internet, creating housing, and developing the next generation of leadership.

"You might as well have hung up a big 'open for business' sign in the front entrance to the city. This is going to help drive more investment in Charles City. Certified sites are a great way to say that Charles City is open for business, and I'm glad to be here to celebrate with them."

In addition, he believe the state certification of the site will drive more business in a county that currently holds the highest unemployment rate in the state, at 4.3%.

"By having a certified site, it makes it a lot easier to relocate to Charles City. It helps make sure with regulatory certainty, they know there are no environmental issues lurking below the surface, and I think this will make this more attractive for businesses that are considering investing."

Initial work on the site began around 20 years ago, when the city was looking to plan another industrial park. The park is now one of 29 certified sites in the state, with two more in progress. During the ceremony, Charles City Area Development Corp. Executive Director Tim Fox said a campaign to market and sell the site to potential employers and investors is underway.