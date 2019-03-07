ROCHESTER, Minn.-The statewide education tour initiated by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz continues, today that tour put Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan here in Rochester.
Flanagan made a stop at the university of Rochester this morning before moving on to St. Mary's University in Winona.
The visit is meant to highlight the governor and his administration's new approach to public education.
“What you want us to know and what you want our administration to know the governor to know,” said Flanagan.
From the start of the governor's education initiative he has been singing the praises of legislators on both sides of the aisle for their willingness to compromise in the interest of the greater good.
Related Content
- Lt. Gov. Flanagan comes to Rochester
- Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith named to fill Franken seat
- Judge hears arguments over Lt. Gov. dispute in Minnesota
- Lt. Gov. Tina Smith chosen to replace Al Franken in the Senate
- Gov. Walz visits Rochester as part of statewide education tour
- Gov. Mark Dayton marks Sept. 9 as Rochester Public Library Day: 'We're so honored'
- 'Lunch shaming' bill awaits Gov. Reynolds' signature
- Gov. Dayton requests emergency school funding
- Local politicians react to Gov. Dayton's vetoes
- IA Gov. Reynolds signs tax cut bill
Scroll for more content...