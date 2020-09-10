Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg tours Boman Fine Arts Center

FOREST CITY, Iowa - While many performing arts and entertainment venues are closed across the country, Iowa's Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg was able to tour one of the finest in North Iowa.

Gregg, along with city leaders, got to tour the Boman Fine Arts Center for the first time on Wednesday. The center, which officially opened to the public two years ago next month, has seen many uses in its short life, including a tribute band concert, church services, performances and more.

Gregg highlights the uniqueness of the project, with Forest City and other organizations coming together to form strong partnerships to make projects like this possible, and hopes that others, especially those in rural communities, do the same.

"I think the thing that makes this project stand out is the amazing amount of partnerships to make this happen. It took a strong community and strong community organizations coming together. You have Waldorf University, and of course, generous benefactors who make a project like this a reality."

While there are no live performances at the center for the time being, the building isn't sitting empty, as it has transitioned into a meeting and classroom space. Gregg hopes that once the pandemic subsides, he is looking forward to returning.

"I also see it as a great asset for a meeting space down the road. I lead the Governor's Empower Rural Iowa initative, and one of the things we pride ourselves on is having our meetings in rural communities and highlighting all the great work going on in those communities. This would be a perfect place to have a conversation like that."

With Governor Reynolds' recent decision on closing bars in 6 counties that are considered to be hotspots, as well as decisions regarding schools and online learning, the Lieutenant Governor took time to commend the Governor's work on navigating the Hawkeye State through the pandemic.

"I think she has lead very admirably. And had to make some difficult decisions in light of the circumstances that we face. I think she struck an appropriate balance as she balances things like public health concerns and economic concerns, education concerns."

As chair of the Feeding Iowa Task Force, Gregg also spoke on working with stakeholders to meet those who are facing food insecurity as a result of the pandemic, and developing initatives like Beef Up Iowa.

The Lieutenant Governor also made stops in Osage and Cresco on Wednesday, as part of his and the Governor's 99 County tour.