Low wages impacting Rochester Hot Topic

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Employees at a Rochester retailer are reportedly feeling the impacts of low pay.

According to a sign posted outside Hot Topic's door in the Apache Mall, employees walked out because of low wages.

A sign posted outside Hot Topic's door Friday says "Almost all our staff walked out due to the inability of the Hot Topic company to support and give living wage. we cannot support ourselves and our families."

Former city councilman and financial analyst Michael Wojcik thinks it's long overdue and that people working there should make more.

"I think that there's long been an expectation that you suffer through poverty-wage jobs and I think we are wealthy enough as a country where we don't have to accept that anymore," explains Wojcik. "I would encourage everybody to support those workers who are demanding living wages and looking for living-wage jobs."

Wojcik also believes city, state, and federal agencies should require living wages so people have the ability to live in the communities they work in.

Addison Dietsch is a customer who shops at Hot Topic. She supports the employees bold move.

"I need to make money, so do they. I think they have every right to," says Dietsch.

KIMT News 3 reached out to Hot Topic in the Apache Mall. They did not return the station's request for comment. According to Google, the store is temporarily closed.