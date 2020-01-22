Low milk prices are causing dairy farms to close across Minnesota

PINE VALLEY, Minn. - According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, milk prices have been low the past five years, taking a major toll on local dairy farmers. Over 300 dairy farms in across the state stopped operations in 2019. That means there are now just under 2,500 dairy farms in Minnesota.

Paul Daley and his brothers have been on their farm in Pine Valley for 22 years now, milking 1,000 cows. He said they've had to take advantage of some government programs just to help them get through. "We just hope that prices can sustain and at least be at a level where we can make a little bit of a profit - that's all we're asking for," explained Daley. "But it's been tough the last five years, yes. We've had to make changes." Commissioner Thom Petersen with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, said their goal is to help the dairy farmers who go out of business keep their farm, to hopefully use it for other resources.

These dairy farms create a lot of vitality in the community by supplying to schools or grocery stores. Daley said this industry is very tough with long hours. "They do it because it's the way of life, it's their passion. They love the challenge of the seasons of things getting better year after year," Daley said. "I guess that's why I still do it. It's something that I love doing."

Daley said the community can help dairy farms stay in business by continuing to buy milk, cheese and butter.