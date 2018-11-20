Clear

Low income housing options discussed at Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board of Commissioners meeting

An organization that helps dads be a part of the children's lives presented at the meeting.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 6:36 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - At the November Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board of Commissioners meeting, housing director Dave Dunn presented a couple of projects to the HRA that the HRA is considering partnering with the Department of Human Services on to increase low-income housing options. The DHS estimates that $500,000 in annual funding would be available annually to provide assistance for between 60 and 80 tenants or families.

"We're trying to enhance housing stability for vulnerable Olmsted County residents. We know that housing is a significant barrier to success," explains Dunn.

The Father's Project, an organization that helps fathers be in their children's lives, also presented to the HRA. "One of the identified needs that we've seen for the dads that we're working with who are trying to get more involved in their kids lives is housing," says program supervisor Sidney Frye.

