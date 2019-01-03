Low gas prices in Iowa and Minnesota making drivers happy

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you're looking to take a road trip this coming weekend, you won't have to worry much about prices at the gas pump.

According to AAA, as of Thursday, the average for a gallon of regular gas is $1.97/gal., while in Minnesota, it's $2.10/gal., both down from the national average of $2.24/gal.. And that's making drivers happy.

Mike Sorensen of Hampton filled up in Mason City on Thursday while coming back from medical appointments in Rochester. He remembers when gas prices were much lower than today's.

"I think there's been a time where we were buying gas for 50 cents a gallon."

He appreciates how much the decrease has helped his wallet, and is not worried about current prices, allowing him and his wife to hit the road a bit more.

"We don't think twice about it now. We've gone to Kansas City to visit our family and it's just five hours. Five hours and a tank of gas," Sorensen said. "We have more spendable dollars if we were not feeding the cars...it's gotta have a bearing on it."

For Dale Young, the cheaper prices have also helped a lot, as he's on a fixed income.

"You ain't gotta worry about, 'should I drive to the grocery store or should I walk?'"

As for if these prices will remain this way, Sorensen says it just won't last forever.

"We gotta remember what goes down also goes up. It's a two way street and it will go back up I'm sure."

For Young, that means his budget will get tighter.

"I hope not. Because it really hurts poor people, it really does. People who have the money, they don't care. But for people like me on a fixed income, it hurts."

Even with the price decrease, Young won't be doing much extra traveling.

"No, not really. I just pretty much stick around town."

Missouri has the cheapest gas in the nation, at $1.83/gal., while California and Hawaii are the highest at $3.34/gal.