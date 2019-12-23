Low gas prices expected during week of holiday travel

MASON CITY, Iowa - A record 115 million people are expected to travel for the holidays this week, nearly all of them on the road.

The good news if you are driving? Paying for gas is not expected to break the bank.

According to AAA, as of this Sunday, the average price for a gallon of gas is sitting at $2.34, with Minnesota at $2.40, roughly 15-20 cents lower than the national average.

However, compared to this time last year, drivers will be paying 15-20 cents more on average.

Ron Feekes of Osage is hitting the road to Northwest Iowa to visit family for the holiday. He's noticed a bit of a price difference when he's closer to home.

"I do know the gas prices are higher outside of this area. I seem to pay more for gas when I get to Northwest Iowa than I do here. For whatever reason, the gas was cheaper in Osage."

When he travels to Northwest Iowa, he uses the Interstate for faster travel. He tries to save some money when needing to fill up while on the road.

"I usually get the gas off the Interstate though, so if I don't have to fill up along the interstate, it's cheaper."

According to AAA, decreasing gas demand and increasing stocks are contributing to the price drop. In addition, the Great Lakes and Central states are forecasted to have prices edge cheaper by as much as 10 cents throughout this winter.