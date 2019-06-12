Clear

Loved ones angered by crackdown on grave decorations

Cedar Falls increasing enforcement of cemetery ordinance.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 7:16 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — The removal of decorations and other commemorative items from graves at Cedar Falls' three cemeteries has angered some relatives and other loved ones.

Several who went to visit the graves recently found that most of the missing items were placed along fence lines at the Fairview, Greenwood and Hillside cemeteries.

Mark Ripplinger is director of Cedar Falls' municipal operations, and he says the city has had an ordinance for several years that prohibits decorations left on graves more than three days after Memorial Day. He says the items make it difficult to mow the properties.

Ripplinger says the city's been lax about enforcing the ordinance, and staffers over the years would move the items and then put them back after mowing. But he says that practice is taking too much time away from the main job of mowing.

He acknowledged that the city could have done a better job of informing relatives about the ordinance and the city's intentions.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking slowly exiting showers, some sun, and a chilly night ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester woman gets award for bike advocacy work

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain

Image

Ball reacts to draft pick

Image

MSHSL State Golf Update

Image

Gustafson to play for Iowa United

Image

MC Mountain Bike State Champs

Image

Forest City vs. Saint Ansgar

Image

Keeping the Promise

Image

Pursuit starts in Minnesota, ends in Iowa

Image

Continuing coverage: Save the track

Community Events