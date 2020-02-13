Lourdes wins section championship over Faribault, 5-1

OWATONNA, Minn. - For the second season in a row, the Lourdes girl’s hockey team is Section 1A champs. Lourdes defeated, Faribault on Thursday 5-1 at the Four Seasons Centre.

“I can’t explain my feelings right now, it’s just incredible,” senior Emma Schmitz said. “Doing it our senior year, it feels even better. It’s just amazing that we even got to this point.”

“It’s amazing, it’s a great feeling. Not many kids, how many girls get to enjoy this feeling every year and we’re very fortunate,” said head coach, Jeff True.

KIMT News 3 Sports will continue to provide the Coverage You Can Count On of the Eagles’ state tournament journey.