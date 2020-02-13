Clear
Lourdes wins section championship over Faribault, 5-1

The Eagles will make back-to-back state tournament appearances.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 11:26 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

OWATONNA, Minn. - For the second season in a row, the Lourdes girl’s hockey team is Section 1A champs. Lourdes defeated, Faribault on Thursday 5-1 at the Four Seasons Centre.

“I can’t explain my feelings right now, it’s just incredible,” senior Emma Schmitz said. “Doing it our senior year, it feels even better. It’s just amazing that we even got to this point.”

“It’s amazing, it’s a great feeling. Not many kids, how many girls get to enjoy this feeling every year and we’re very fortunate,” said head coach, Jeff True.

KIMT News 3 Sports will continue to provide the Coverage You Can Count On of the Eagles’ state tournament journey.

