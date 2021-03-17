Lourdes wins first section tournament game since 2019

ROCHESTER, Minn. - They say you can accomplish anything you set your mind to. That saying has been a motto for the Lourdes boys hockey program. After going winless for nearly two entire seasons, the Eagles have done a complete 180.

With Jeff True in his first season as head coach of the team, Lourdes is now 11-5-1 on the season after an 8-0 defeat of Austin in Tuesday’s section tournament game.

Senior Thomas York says making it to this point in this season has been nothing short of rewarding.

“Winning makes everything better so it just so much more rewarding to actually close out my hockey career on some wins,” York said.

Lourdes will travel to Makato West on Thursday to play in the section quarterfinals.