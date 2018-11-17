Clear

Lourdes vs. Minneapolis Coop Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

The Eagles face off against the Novas in Rochester.

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 9:45 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

The Lourdes Eagles girl's hockey team continued to stay hot to start the season, defeating Minneapolis Coop 4-1. The Eagles will next play Mahtomedi on Tuesday. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -6°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -8°
Tracking a return of sunshine Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy scouts gather food donations

Image

River City Rifle & Pistol Club gun show

Image

Mason City Mohawks Prep for 2018-19 Season

Image

Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Image

Austin vs. John Marshall Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

Image

Ice safety as weather gets colder

Image

Lourdes vs. Minneapolis Coop Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

SAW: Lourdes' Trey Billmeier

Image

Bears hope to replace star seniors

Community Events