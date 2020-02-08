Clear
Lourdes takes care of Albert Lea, advances to section final

The Eagles are heading to Owatonna on Thursday.

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 10:42 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - For the second-straight year as a stand alone program, the Lourdes Eagles are heading to the section finals. The Eagles defeated Albert Lea 3-0 Saturday in the semis.

Lourdes will play Faribault in a rematch of last year's finals at 7:30 P.M. 

