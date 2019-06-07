Clear

Lourdes softball wins Class 2A title

Eagles become the first Rochester school to win a softball state title.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

NORTH MANKATO, Minnesota -- For the first time in the Med City, a state softball championship is coming back to Rochester. The Lourdes Eagles defeated top-seed Norwood-Young America 10-1 to win their first state title in softball.

Just their first state tournament in program history, the team came out on top.

