Lourdes softball team 'excited' for upcoming season

Monday marked the official first day of practice in Minnesota.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 11:45 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Monday marled the official first day of softball practice for teams across Minnesota. In less than a month, they'll be playing their first games of the year.

The Lourdes Eagles won the Class AA state title in 2019. Despite losing a core group of seniors, head coach Becky Macken told KIMT News 3 Sports that the team has depth for years to come.

The team captains said that filling the role of those seniors is the biggest challenge of this year, but they're excited.

"I think we have a lot of young talent, maybe not some girls like you saw last year but there's definitely some girls that are here and ready to play," Mary Wright said.

Michaela Krahn is eager to get back on the diamond.

"It's going to be nice. We come from spring break right away and we hop on the game that Monday so it's going to be very exciting. It's going to be very different."

