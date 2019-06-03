Lourdes softball preps for first state tournament run

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- After defeating Winona Cotter in the Section 1AA Tournament, the Lourdes Eagles softball team is heading to their first ever state tournament. After falling short for years, Head Coach Becky Macken and her team were ready to soak in the title.

"I think it was just exhilarating for the team, they didn't want to leave the field," Macken said. "We sat on the field for about an hour after the game and just took pictures and talked. It was a really nice moment to celebrate with the team."

To the captains, being the first team to accomplish that feat is special.

"To see the system evolve as a whole to get where it is now is a really cool feeling," senior outfielder Margaret Rogers said.

Today was about getting down to business, preparing for the first round opponent in Annandale.

"We're practicing today at 4 o'clock and they just came from the batting cages, so they haven't had enough yet," Macken said. "That's our mantra, every day we're going to get better and they're still working on it. We've got about four days left of getting better."

Win or lose, the season comes down to this Thursday and Friday. Those captains will put everything on the line.



"I just want to give it my all, this is it, this is my last thing for high school, like I just want to do everything I can to make my teammates proud," senior third baseman Ashley Krom said.

Lourdes will play Annandale at Caswell Park in Mankato Thursday at 11 A.M.